Delaware State Police arrested a Laurel after an incident during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, as troopers patrolled Long Neck Road, south of School Lane, in Millsboro. According to police, they witnessed a gold Acura passenger car traveling southbound on Long Neck Road with the radio at an extremely high volume.

A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 44-year-old Tyrone C. Fassett. Police said they observed what appeared to be cocaine in plain view inside the vehicle, and Fassett did not have a valid driver’s license.

Troopers asked Fassett to exit the vehicle but he refused. Once was out of the vehicle, according to police, he continued to actively and forcibly resist arrest. Three troopers sustained minor injures and one trooper sustained damage to their property during the incident.

Fassett was found to be in possession of approximately 9.5 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravating factor, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, three counts of second-degree assault with injury to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and various misdemeanors. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $54,001 cash-only bond.