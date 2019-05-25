Three still wanted

A multi-jurisdictional heroin trafficking investigation in Delaware and Maryland has resulted in the arrest or indictment of 16 people.

Operation Royal Flush was conducted by 11 law enforcement agencies in Delaware's Sussex and Maryland's Worcester County. Multiple search warrants were executed and over 800 grams of raw heroin with a street value of over $1 million, two firearms, about $11,000 and two "heroin processing kits" were seized. Multiple indictments were issued in Sussex County on April 22 and seven indictments were issued in Worcester County on April 23.

Participating agencies included the Delaware Department of Justice, Worcester County States Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Ocean City Police Department, Delaware Department of Correction, Pocomoke Police Department and Millsboro Police Department.

As part of the investigation, police executed search warrants at the following locations:

Unit block of Mill Chase Circle Unit, Millsboro, Delaware 3,000 block of Savannah East Apartments, Lewes, Delaware 200 block of South Main Street, Colonial Gardens Apartments, Bridgeville, Delaware Unit block of Duck Cove Circle, Ocean Pines, Maryland 500 block of Bay Street, Berlin, Maryland

According to police, the investigation revealed that Prince Gordon, who was living in Ocean Pines, Maryland, was the head of a drug trafficking organization distributing of heroin throughout the Sussex and Worcester counties.

In Delaware, Gordon was charged with criminal racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, four counts of drug dealing with an aggravating factor, six counts of second-degree conspiracy, five counts of drug dealing, three counts of tier four drug dealing, three counts of possession of a tier five controlled substance, aggravated possession tier one with an aggravating factor, two counts of drug dealing tier two with an aggravating factor, aggravated possession tier one, second-degree criminal solicitation and drug paraphernalia.

In Maryland, Gordon was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with a firearm, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, firearm possession with a felony conviction, narcotic production equipment, controlled dangerous substance He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Center in default of $631,200 cash bond.

Rodolfo Martinez, 35, of Bridgeville, was arrested on charges of criminal racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, five counts of tier four drug dealing, four counts of aggravated possession tier five, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a firearm by person prohibited and possession of ammunition by person prohibited. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $100,000 cash bond

Britney N. Curtis, 30, of Millsboro, was arrested on charges of criminal racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and maintaining a drug property. She was released on $12,000 unsecured bond.

Davon Tucker, 36, of Patterson, New Jersey, was arrested on charges of criminal racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, tier four drug dealing, aggravated possession tier five, and second-degree criminal solicitation. He was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $120,500 cash bond.

Laricka C. Taylor, 33, of Millsboro, was arrested on charges of criminal racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, tier four drug dealing, aggravated possession tier five and drug dealing. She was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $22,500 secured bond.

Chad M. Gibbs, 34, of Ellendale, was arrested on charges of criminal racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, tier four drug dealing, aggravated possession tier five and two counts of drug dealing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $80,000 cash bond.

Keshora L. Garrison, 36, of Millsboro, was arrested on charges of criminal racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, tier four drug dealing and aggravated possession tier five. She was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $40,000 secured bond.

Ortherasa L. Clark, 56, of Millsboro, was arrested on charges of criminal racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and two counts of drug dealing. She was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $5,500 secured bond.

Marvin L. Newbill, 34, of Federalsburg, Maryland, was arrested on charges of drug dealing, two counts of second-degree conspiracy, drug dealing with an aggravating factor, aggravated possession tier one with an aggravating factor, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of drug paraphernalia and various misdemeanors. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $12,000 secured bond.

Courtney E. Hayward, 29, of Delmar, Delaware was arrested on charges of possession of heroin, hindering prosecution and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. She was released on her own recognizance.

Darshon T. Adkins, 31, of Millsboro, was arrested on charges of tier two drug dealing and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $60,000 secured bond.

Anthony M. Sturgis, 31, of Dagsboro, was arrested on charges of drug dealing with an aggravating factor and second-degree conspiracy. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bond.

Raymond E. Jackson Jr., 31, of Millsboro, was arrested on charges of drug dealing, aggravated possession tier one and second-degree conspiracy. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bond.

Douglas D. Best Jr., 26, of Millsboro, is wanted on charges of criminal racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and drug dealing.

Sylvester J. Weaver Jr., 39, of Millsboro, is wanted on charges of criminal racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and two counts of drug dealing.

Allen P. White, 33, of Milton, is wanted on charges of drug dealing with an aggravating factor, possession of a tier one controlled substance with an aggravating factor and second-degree conspiracy.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects they are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling 302-752-3815 and calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.