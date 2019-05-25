16-year-old Taylor Gasiewski charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes teenager after she allegedly displayed a handgun during an altercation.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. Troopers received information that, at around 3:30 p.m., a fight occurred in which a weapon was displayed at a playground in Angola Beach and Estates Park.

According to police, a verbal dispute occurred between 16-year-old Taylor Gasiewski and another 16-year-old female acquaintance. The altercation became physical and Gasiewski proceeded to display what appeared to be a handgun and began swinging it at the victim. The victim was not injured as a result of this incident.

Troopers made contact with Gasiewski at her residence in Lewes, where she was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was also recovered from the residence. Gasiewski was charged with felony aggravated menacing, felony first-degree reckless endangering, offensive touching and disorderly conduct. She was released to a guardian on her own recognizance.