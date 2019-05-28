Painted Stave Distilling, 106 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, and veteran Fireflyers will host Homegrown & Homemade from 6 p.m. to midnight.

This community meet-up is aimed at celebrating all things “Firefly” with a focus on the local community. Chances to win Firefly Music Festival tickets and swag giveaways and a raffle to benefit the Cancer Support Community of Delaware, Kent County office and Fresh Start will be featured.

Weather permitting, the party will feature outdoor performances in the cocktail garden by Less Than Five, Reverse Giraffe, The Wet Bandits, Cypher Clique, Lovelorn and BoyWonder.