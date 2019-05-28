Blue Hen's Chickens and all ...

Historian Charles “Chuck” Fithian will present a program about the Delaware Regiment in the American Revolution at 10:30 a.m. June 1 at the Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd N, Dover.

The regiment’s characteristics and combat prowess reflected developments within the Continental Army as that force became the professionalized military organization George Washington sought to create during the course of the war.

Fithian’s research is attempting to answer various questions about the regiment’s history. This presentation will offer some of the preliminary findings of this study and will describe some of the distinctive features of the Delaware Regiment and its service during the War for American Independence.

Fithian, Dover resident, currently serves as an instructor of anthropology and archaeology at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland. For 28 years, Fithian served as the curator of archaeology with the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. In this position, he was responsible for the curation of archaeological collections of Delaware while directing archaeological and historical research projects, including the research and conservation for the British warship DeBraak. He has also conducted extensive research on 17th century Delaware and the War of 1812.

For more, call 744-5047 or email thomas.summers@delaware.gov.