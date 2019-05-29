U.S. Air Force Airman Charles Justin G. Joyner graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.

Joyner is the son of Terri L. Moore, brother of Deanem E. Moore and Dominique M. Martin, and grandson of Carmela Powell, all of Clayton. He is a 2018 graduate of Smyrna High School, Smyrna.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.