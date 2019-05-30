The program encourages residents to save electricity and money by planting trees and shrubs in the proper spots to cut down on electric usage

The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation (DEMEC) partnered with the Town of Clayton to host their annual raffle in honor of Earth Day in April.

The raffle prize was recently presented by Clayton Mayor David Letterman to raffle winner Claude Porterfield, a Town of Clayton electric customer. Porterfield received a certificate for a free tree or shrub from Ronny’s Garden World valued at nearly $90 with free delivery.

Planting a tree or shrub near your home can help save electricity and money, according to DEMEC. Well-planned landscaping can reduce an unshaded home’s air conditioning costs by 15% to 50%. For example, deciduous trees like maples or oaks block out heat in the summer and let sunlight in during the winter. Plant trees with branches lower to the ground on the west to shade from lower, afternoon sun. Planting to the south can screen 70% to 90% of the sun’s heat.

For more information about how to save energy and money, see the website www.PublicPowerDE.com.