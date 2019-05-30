Police say Kamesha Worthy was covering for a friend when she reported her vehicle had been stolen

Milford police have charged a Dover woman with hinder prosecution in connection with a March police pursuit.

Det. Timothy Maloney identified the woman as 28-year-old Kamesha Worthy.

The initial incident took place March 20 as Milford officers, on routine patrol, spotted a Nissan Altima leaving the Brightway Commons apartment complex. The driver sped off when police tried to stop the vehicle for an equipment violation; police were forced to discontinue the pursuit when it became too dangerous, Maloney said.

Later that night, Worthy allegedly called Milford police to report the Altima had been stolen earlier that day. Police determined the Altima was the same vehicle they had chased; they also determined Worthy allegedly was covering for a friend who was driving the car.

Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Worthy with hindering prosecution, providing a false statement to law enforcement with intent to delay/hinder an investigation, and making a false statement/filing a false report.

Worthy was formally charged on May 21 and released on her own recognizance after an appearance in Justice of the Peace Court 2.

The individual driving her car was identified as 26-year-old Shaquel Bowe of Felton; was formally charged with the pursuit and other traffic-related charges on May 15.