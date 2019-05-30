Today at 2 p.m., Delmarva Power crews were working to remove the tree from power lines just west of U.S. Route 13 and the Shell gas station, just north of Smyrna town limits.

Clark Farm Road just north of Duck Creek Road is still closed today after a tree was toppled in strong winds Wednesday evening.

Delmarva Power reported four places between Smyrna and Townsend that have power outages today after Wednesday's storm. In each location, fewer than 50 customers are affected.