After passing the House, Senate committee hearing for HB 130 is 12:30 p.m. June 5 in the Senate Majority Caucus Room.

House Bill 130 aims to prohibit single-use plastic bags from being distributed at all stores over 7,000 square feet or with three or more locations of 3,000 square feet or more, effective January 1, 2021.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gerald Brady, D-Wilmington, with a long list of co-sponsors. The bill passed in the House May 14 with a 33-7 vote. Gov. John Carney has expressed his support.