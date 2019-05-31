Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan, Delaware Chief Information Officer James Collins, Department of Education Secretary Susan Bunting, Secretary of Labor Cerron Cade and Caesar Rodney School District Superintendent Kevin Fitzgerald celebrated the second class of Project Search graduates at a ceremony May 28.

Project Search provides real-life work experience combined with training in employability and independent living skills to help youths with disabilities make successful transitions from school to productive adult life. The program involves an extensive period of training and career exploration, innovative adaptations, long-term job coaching and continuous feedback from teachers, skills trainers and employers.

With DelDOT, the interns participate for the entire school year and transition into different positions throughout the department every 12 weeks to experience various job duties.

Upon completing the training program, students with intellectual disabilities are ready for employment in nontraditional, complex and rewarding jobs. Graduates have been hired for jobs, including several within DelDOT.

The program is made possible with the partnership amongst DelDOT, Autism Delaware, Community Integrated Services, Caesar Rodney School District, the Department of Labor and Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

Project Search is a National program that began at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in 1996 and has grown to more than 300 sites across the U.S. and Europe.

For more, visit projectsearch.us.