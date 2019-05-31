Hurricane season officially begins June 1, and homeowners, renters and businessowners are suggested to prepare for what could come at any time.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration released its outlook for 2019, leaning toward a near-normal season with nine to 15 named storms, two to four of which could be major hurricanes. The NOAA outlook is for overall activity and does not predict possible locations of landfall.

While the predicted number of named storms is “near-normal,” Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director A.J. Schall repeats the adage, “It only takes one.”

Schall reminds Delawareans that the best way for people to prepare for the possibility of a tropical storm of hurricane impacting the state is to know their risk of flooding, stay informed through weather apps on smartphones and weather radios, have an evacuation plan and a family communication plan, purchase flood insurance and prepare an emergency kit for home, work and vehicle.

Storm forecasting capabilities have improved in recent years through computer modeling, satellite imagery and other technological advances, but it remains more important than ever for individuals to be prepared, in order to protect their families and property.

For tips on how to prepare, visit ready.gov/hurricanes.