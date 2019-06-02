The wounded man also may face charges, depending on the results of the investigation.

Dover police are reporting a man was shot in the shoulder during an altercation in downtown Dover.

Despite there being at least 20 witnesses to the shooting, no one was able to identify the assailant, Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

The incident took place at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Janaid’s Salon, located at 211 W. Loockerman St.

Police went to the area after being told of the shooting and found the 31-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. It was learned he was in a verbal altercation with another man in the salon that escalated to an exchange of gunfire between the two.

The wounded man, whose name was not released, underwent surgery for his injuries and at last report was listed in serious but stable condition.

The wounded man also may face charges, depending on the results of the investigation.

Police are continuing their investigation; anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.