First State Military Academy graduated its first four-year class of students May 31 in a ceremony on campus.

Delaware’s Lt. Gov. Honorable Bethany Hall-Long was the commencement speaker for the 90 students that graduated with the Class of 2019.

The Class of 2019 is the first class to attend all four years of high school at FSMA. The school opened to students in August 2015.

Hall-Long implored the graduates to find their passion now that had graduated.

“Because if you are doing your passion,” said Hall-Long, “if you are doing what you want to do, it will never, ever be work.”

The Class of 2019 includes 68% graduates pursuing post-secondary education, 28% joining the military and 4% entering the workforce.

Hall-Long challenged the graduates to “risk more than is safe, care more than people think is wise, dream more than anyone thinks is practical and expect more of yourselves than anyone thinks possible.”

Kade Evans was the valedictorian for the class, while Brice Taylor was the class salutatorian.

In addition to graduates entering post-secondary education in Delaware, the FSMA Class of 2019 graduates will be enrolled in studies in Maryland, Georgia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The FSMA Class of 2019 received more than $1 million in scholarships, including Army ROTC scholarships and University of Delaware Presidential Scholarships.