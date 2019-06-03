The Milford Police Department has partnered with CrimeMapping.com to keep the citizens of Milford informed of crimes in their area.

CrimeMapping.com is a tool that allows citizens to view where crime is occurring, the types of crimes committed, submit tips and receive alerts to a mobile device when crime occurs in a specified area.

CrimeMapping.com is also available as a free app on both the iPhone and Android platforms, allowing users to follow crime in their local area and nationwide. Users will be able to receive alerts when crimes occur within a certain area, or conduct more specific searches by utilizing the toolbar on the left side of the site to choose a date range, types of crimes and more.

To access this information, visit milfordpolicede.org/crime-map.