The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of a portion of Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road, between U.S. 40/Pulaski Highway and Fox Run Circle/Rue Madora, Bear, from 7 p.m. June 10 until 11:45 p.m. Aug. 25.

DelDOT’s contractor, A-Del Construction will be widening the roadway in both directions.

Local traffic will have access Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road from Porter Road to Rue Madora/Fox Run Circle from the southern end of the closure.

Motorists traveling north on Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road will turn left onto Porter Road, then turn right onto Route 896/Summit Bridge Road. Turn right onto US 40/ Pulaski Highway and make a left onto Route 72. Sunset Lake Road.

Motorists traveling south on Route 72/ Sunset Lake Road will turn right onto US 40/ Pulaski Highway. Turn left onto Route 896/ Summit Bridge Road, turn left onto Porter Road, and return to Route 72/Wrangle Hill Road.

Detour signage will be posted.