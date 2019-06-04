The Office of Defense Services has scheduled a juvenile record expungement clinic for qualified candidates from Sussex County on Aug. 16 at the Georgetown Public Library, 123 W. Pine St.

Registration for this clinic closes June 13, and families are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. To register and/or find out a juvenile’s eligibility for expungement, call ODS Juvenile Expungement Coordinator Alanna Farber at 577-5120. Additional information on qualifications and registration can be found at ods.delaware.gov.

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice is working alongside the Office of Defense Services to encourage qualified candidates to register before the deadline. SDARJ is willing to provide financial assistance to those who may not be able to make the $52 payment for fingerprinting so that money is not a barrier.

For more, visit sdarj.org.