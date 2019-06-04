The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is encouraging teachers, classmates, parents, club or group leaders and others to nominate students who are striving to make a difference for the environment for the 2019 Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards.

Nominations for the 26th annual awards must be based on actions or projects that have taken place between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.

Nominations will be accepted through June 21. A winner will be chosen from elementary, first through fourth grade; middle school, fifth through eighth grade; and high school, ninth through 12th grade.

The Young Environmentalist program honors Delaware students who have helped protect, restore or enhance Delaware’s natural resources through demonstrating environmental stewardship; initiating an innovative project; increasing public awareness; and demonstrating environmental ethics.

Winners will be honored in a ceremony on Governor’s Day at the 2019 Delaware State Fair on July 25. Each category winner will receive a certificate, gift card and prize pack in recognition of his or her contribution to the community.

Nominations may be submitted at bit.ly/2QICxn4; by mail to Joanna Wilson, DNREC Public Affairs, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901; or by email to joanna.wilson@delaware.gov.

For more, including nomination forms, visit bit.ly/2QICxn4 or call 739-9902.