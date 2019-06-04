Competing against more than 160 other teams and more than 1,000 students, First State Military Academy students took the top six places in the Spring Stock Market Game for Delaware fourth- through 12th-grade students.

Senior Zachary Maucher won the competition, achieving almost a 9% return-on-investment in the game that introduces students to the global economy and the world of finance and investing.

Working in groups or as individuals, students make decisions about how to invest a hypothetical $100,000 and then follow the market's real-time prices. The Investor Protection Unit of the Delaware Department Justice provides funding so that teams can be registered free of charge.

“All of the students did a terrific job, especially the top six students,” said Andrea Cook, financial success teacher at FSMA. “But Zach Maucher was really impressive. He should be very proud of his efforts. Zach did extensive research to find a company that had the potential to do well in the stock market.”

Maucher graduated from FSMA on May 30 and plans to attend Delaware Technical Community College in the fall, majoring in marketing. He was able to turn his investment into $114,320 in equity.

Samantha McLeod placed second in the state, with a 6.25% rate-of-return. Hayden Walker, placing third, had a 4.38% rate-of-return, while Andrew Boesenberg placed a close fourth with a 4.13% rate-of-return.

Constance Escudero’s 3.71% rate-of-return earned her fifth place, and Katie McLeod was sixth with a 3.47% rate-of-return.

The spring game began Feb. 25 and ended May 3.