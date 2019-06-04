The 33rd annual statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, involving more than 500 law enforcement officers and spanning 160 miles will be held June 12-14.

The 2019 event is the 33rd annual Torch Run, and in its history, Delaware law enforcement has raised nearly $8 million.

This year’s Torch Run will be a three-day event, starting at 7 p.m. June 12 in Rehoboth Beach. Live music by 33 1/3 will lead the gala Torch Run sendoff from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.

On June 13, the Torch Run will start at 6 a.m. Route 13 and Route 54, Delmar; at 6:30 a.m. at Troop 7, 18006 Coastal Highway, Lewes; and at 7 a.m. at The Circle, Georgetown, and will travel to Milford, Harrington and Dover, where a brief stop will be held at 2 p.m. Legislative Hall, then continue on to Smyrna and Odessa.

The Torch Run continues at 6 a.m. June 14 from Troop 9, 414 Main St., Odessa, with the torch proceeding to the Wilmington Police Headquarters, William T. McLaughlin Public Safety Building, 300 N. Walnut St., for a 9:45 a.m. celebration. The event culminates with a final leg into the University of Delaware Bob Carpenter Center, 631 S. College Ave., Newark, for the official opening of the 2019 Summer Games where the Special Olympics Flame of Hope will be delivered.

For information and maps of the run, visit bit.ly/2QKlQrn.