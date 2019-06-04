The teen was pronounced dead at Bayhealth Hospital

A Felton resident was fatally injured Sunday while performing a motorcycle stunt in Dover.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the incident took place at about 12:39 p.m. June 2 on Garrison Oak Drive in the city’s business park off White Oak Road.

Hoffman identified the deceased as 17-year-old Ryan Bundshuh.

According to the police investigation, Bundshuh and at least one other person were in the Garrison Oak Business Park and Bundschuh was performing a “wheelie,” riding with the front wheel off the ground. The moving motorcycle hit a curb, throwing Bundshuh, who hit a pole. A friend called 911 and Bundshuh was taken to the Kent Campus of Bayhealth Hospital but died of his injuries.