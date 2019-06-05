Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester released a statement June 4 after the House passed H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act.

“I’ve had the privilege and honor of meeting with Dreamers, immigrants living with temporary protective status, and their families. I was moved by their stories, their dreams and their dedication to the only home many have ever known,” said Blunt Rochester. “I co-sponsored the American Dream and Promise Act because it represents the type of common-sense immigration reform Americans have long demanded from Congress. I proudly voted for this bill today to keep families together and help these men and women who seek only to be productive and contributing members of our country. The bill establishes a pathway to citizenship for those that exemplify the values that this country was founded on, contributing to our American society, economy and enriching the fabric of our communities. The Dreamers have demonstrated their commitment to strengthening our country, including serving in our nation’s military, and they deserve the opportunity and stability to carry out those goals. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to put aside our partisan differences and act by sending this landmark and long overdue legislation to the president’s desk.”

Blunt Rochester is a cosponsor of the American Dream and Promise Act, which would put about 2.5 million Dreamers and immigrants eligible for temporary protected status or deferred enforced departure on a pathway to citizenship. Delaware is home to about 4,000 immigrants eligible for protection under the Dream and Promise Act. These individuals live with about 9,600 family members, including 1,900 U.S.-born children. Dreamers in Delaware arrived to the U.S. at the average age of 9.