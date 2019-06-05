Districts, charter schools and community partners statewide are providing free meals to children in their communities so they don’t go hungry while school is out.

The Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and managed locally by the Delaware Department of Education, targets children in low-income areas so they have healthy meals during the summer. Meals are provided in communities in areas where children gather. No registration or proof of eligibility is required at open meal sites. Any child ages 18 and younger who comes is fed.

During summer 2018, 760,029 meals and snacks were served at 329 sites throughout the state.

“We know many children rely on the meals they receive in school and still have those food needs during summer break,” said Secretary of Education Susan Bunting. “With the partnership of our districts, charter schools and community organizations, this program gives children access to nutritious food during the summer in their own communities.”

To find a nearby Summer Food Service Program location, call 211 or visit fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Those interested in becoming a meal site should call 857-3356.