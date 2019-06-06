21-year-old Deangelo McCafferty arrested

The Delaware State Police arrested a Blades man following a domestic incident that allegedly led him to resist arrest and assault a law enforcement officer.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 4, around 9:30 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to a residence on East 6th Street in Blades for a report of a domestic incident. According to police, 21-year-old Deangelo McCafferty had engaged in an altercation with his two younger (minor) siblings and his mother. The altercation led to McCafferty striking both his mother and one younger sibling. Neither sustained injuries.

When troopers attempted to take McCafferty into custody, police said he began to actively resist arrest. During the scuffle, a trooper was forced into the edge of the front door, causing injury. The trooper was transported to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

McCafferty was charged with second-degree assault injuring a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of offensive touching. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,200 secured bond.