Heather D. Shockley, 28, of Magnolia, and Thomas M. Gilbert, 31, of Dover, were arrested June 5.

Troopers with the Delaware State Police have arrested two people in connection with a rash of thefts from cars and other motor vehicles throughout Dover.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe named the two as Heather D. Shockley, 28, of Magnolia, and Thomas M. Gilbert, 31, of Dover.

Police had been receiving numerous reports of thefts from unsecured vehicles, including cash, electronics, debit, and credit cards, as well as other valuable, Jaffe said.

Shockley and Gilbert became suspects in the thefts during the police investigation, she added.

Both were taken into custody June 5 without resistance; Shockley at the First State Motel in Dover, and Gilbert at the Eden Hill Medical Complex in Dover.

Gilbert is charged with four counts of theft, two counts of second-degree conspiracy, eight counts of third-degree conspiracy, 10 counts of theft, two counts of theft by false pretense, two counts of selling stolen property and seven counts of criminal trespass.

He was released from custody on his own recognizance.

Shockley is charged with three counts of theft, two counts of second-degree conspiracy, eight counts of third-degree conspiracy, 11 counts of theft, two counts of theft by false pretense, five counts of unlawful use of a credit card, two counts of selling stolen property and seven counts of third-degree criminal trespass.

She has been committed to the Baylor Women's’ Correctional Institution, Wilmington, on a $1,020 cash-only bond.

