He also struck his girlfriend, allegedly

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Donnie J. Bennett, of Delmar, who is wanted on assault and weapons charges.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on June 5, when troopers responded to a residence in the 10000 block of Hillbilly Lane in Delmar for a domestic incident. They met with a 28-year-old female who advised that she and her boyfriend, Bennett, had been in a physical argument while they were traveling in a vehicle.

Bennett allegedly struck the female, as well as her 8-year-old child, who was a rear-seat passenger in the vehicle. During the incident, there was also a 6-year-old child present in the vehicle.

The female victim was treated on scene with minor injuries and the children were not injured.

After the altercation, Bennett took the victim’s cell phone and left. He allegedly went to his father's home in the 36000 block of Waycross Road and took firearms before fleeing.

Troopers have been unable to locate Bennett who currently has active warrants for four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, four counts of theft of a firearm, third-degree assault, theft, endangering the welfare of a child, offensive touching and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bennett is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective Kristunas at 302-856-5850 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.