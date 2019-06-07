Fun in the First State.

1. “Menopause the Musical” parodies something that women experience when they’re middle-aged.

In the show, four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats and more shenanigans set to classic tunes from the ‘60s to ‘80s.

“Menopause the Musical” will have you dancing and cracking up at Delaware Theatre Company, 200 Water St., Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday and at 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. COST $35 to $55. INFO delawaretheatre.org or 594-1100.

2. When you grind up the influences of The Beatles, Tame Impala and Unknown Mortal Orchestra and stick it in the freezer, you’ll end up with Frozen Treats.

You can sink your ears into a performance by Frozen Treats at Mispillion River Brewing, 255 Mullet Run St., Milford from 8 to 10 p.m., Friday. COST Free. INFO mispillionriverbrewing.com or 491-6623.

3. Behind some of country’s biggest names are songs written by Ryan Hurd.

This includes artists such as Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Rascal Flatts.

But Hurd can also light it up on stage, having toured with Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett.

One of Hurd’s latest singles is the song “To a T.”

You can see Hurd, along with Ryan Beaver, work his magic at Bottle & Cork, 1807 Highway One, Dewey Beach at 8 p.m., Friday. COST $20. INFO 227-3888 or bottleandcorkdewey.com.