Pumpkin was found starving, at half her normal body weight

In early April, the Dover Police Department got a call about a dog abandoned in a home. When they entered the home, they found Pumpkin, who was skin and bones, weighing half her normal body weight. Despite being let down by humans, she was so relieved to finally be rescued, and willingly went with the officers. Pumpkin was taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus where she began her rehabilitation. Over the course of two months, Pumpkin began to put on weight, going from a mere 30 pounds to a healthy 50-pound pup. During this period, volunteers and staff were continually amazed at the resilient spirit that Pumpkin possessed. Pumpkin loves people and happily seeks their attention. Finally, after two months of dealing with malnutrition, abandonment, hair loss, anemia, conjunctivitis and a continuing investigation by Dover Police, Pumpkin is finally ready for adoption. It has been a long journey for this 5-year-old, but she's ready to put her past behind her and find a home that will give her all of the love she deserves. Please stop by Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus to adopt Pumpkin.