The Delaware State Fair will host a job fair from 5 to 8 p.m. June 12 in the Dover Building, Delaware State Fairgrounds, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

The fair is hiring security guards, scanners, stagehands, parking attendants and grounds cleaning positions for the 2019 Fair in Harrington, set for July 18-27.

Experience is preferred, but not necessary. Appreciating the fair and being a friendly person are requirements of all jobs.

Applicants will be required to work in all weather conditions with all kinds of people. To be considered for hiring as a new seasonal employee, employees must attend the job fair and submit applications at that time.

Those interested should visit delawarestatefair.com.