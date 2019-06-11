The Milton Arts Guild’s June 2019 Artful Touch workshop, “Waves and Skies” with artist Gail Zinar, is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 17 at the guild, 310 Walnut St., Milton.

Zinar is known for her watercolors. In this class, Zinar will share her approach to painting skies and water scenes and give tips to keep in during paint application. Her teaching style will make this a memorable experience.

A Greenbelt, Maryland, native, Zinar has designed for publishing, federal agencies including FAA and the Defense Department. She is a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society, Washington Watercolor Association, Delaware Watercolor Society and Maryland Pastel Society. She served as president of the Washington Watercolor Association. Her paintings have been exhibited in private and public galleries throughout the Washington-Baltimore metropolitan area, the Eastern Shore and nationally.

The workshop is $40 for nonmembers and members at the door or $30 for members in advance.

For registration and more, visit miltonartsguild.org.