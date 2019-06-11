Store on South State Street robbed by man with a knife.

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a convenience store last evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:49 p.m. when troopers were dispatched to the Shore Stop at 2636 S. State Street, Dover for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, troopers met with the store clerk, who advised that a person had entered the business armed with a knife. The suspect proceeded to jump on the counter demanding money. The store clerk complied with the suspect’s demands and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash prior to the suspect fleeing the scene on foot toward Rising Sun Road. The store clerk was not injured as a result of this incident.

The suspect was described as a male with a dark covering over his face and a large knife.

No surveillance images are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 3, Major Crimes Unit, Detective Weinstein at 302-697-4454. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us

