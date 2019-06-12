The Department of Transportation’s Traffic Section is implementing an all-way stop at the intersection of Clendaniel Pond Road and Fleatown Road, Lincoln, scheduled for installation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17.

The stop signs will be installed on Clendaniel Pond Road approaching Fleatown Road with supplemental pavement markings and temporary red flashing beacons.

These changes are being made to improve the safety of the road system and to reduce the likelihood of future crashes at this intersection.

Signage will be placed in the area to alert motorists of the new traffic pattern.