Chesapeake Utilities Corp. announced in May the appointment of Michael Galtman to the position of vice president and chief accounting officer in the company’s Finance and Accounting department.

Galtman will report directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Beth Cooper.

Galtman will be responsible for technical accounting, financial reporting and financial analysis and planning, which includes budgeting, forecasting and the financial component of strategic planning. He will work with the executive leadership team on long-term financial planning and execution including mergers and acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.

In his previous role as chief accounting officer at Preferred Sands, Galtman was responsible for all aspects of accounting including accounting policies, financial reporting and internal controls.

Prior to joining Preferred Sands, Galtman was controller and chief accounting officer at Sunoco Logistics Partners LP, a master limited partnership that owned and operated a logistics business consisting of a geographically diverse portfolio of complementary pipeline, terminalling and acquisition and marketing assets to facilitate the purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products.

At Sunoco, Galtman integrated more than 20 strategic acquisitions totaling $2.7 billion and led an enterprise resource plan implementation that supported finance, accounting, procurement and operational processes.

Before Sunoco, Galtman held several leadership roles with MBNA America Bank, has public accounting background with “Big Four” firms and is a certified public accountant.

