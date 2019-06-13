Kaneisha Trott is the new community engagement specialist at Sussex Montessori School in Seaford.

Trott, who was communications manager at First State Community Action Agency for more than 10 years, joined the new charter school in April. Trott will assist families seeking to enroll their children in grades K-3 for the fall 2020 season. Sixty-five seats will be available for each grade.

The school expects to receive applications from across Sussex County with a majority coming from families in the Laurel, Seaford, Woodbridge and Indian River school districts.

The Montessori school approach accommodates each student’s need to learn and develop at their own pace. Across the nation, alumni of Montessori Schools are often found among top leaders in their communities and professions.

A Sussex County native, Trott graduated from Sussex Central High School and received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Delaware. Her master’s thesis explored the impact of arts with children’s education.

She is known in Sussex County for her commitment to children and their families and for her skills as a professional vocalist.

Applications for 2020-21 school will be available Nov. 4 at doe.k12.de.us and bit.ly/2GJK5RJ. Paper copies will also be made available and assistance will be provided to support parents with the process. If more children apply for a given grade than seats are available, a state-managed lottery will be used to determine admissions.

For more, call 404-5367 or email kaneisha.trott@sussexms.k12.de.us.