The Steve Elkins Way dedication and sign unveiling ceremony was held May 4 at the walkway adjacent to Rehoboth Beach City Hall.

Elkins’ family and friends, along with state, county and local officials, gathered for the ceremony.

Commissioners voted in November 2018 to name the walkway connecting Second Street and the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center in honor of Elkins.

Elkins, who co-founded CAMP Rehoboth, died in March 2018 after a battle with lymphoma.

“When I think of Rehoboth Beach and people who have served our community for decades, certainly Steve Elkins is at the top of the list,” said Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns. “Steve is someone who has helped to build our city. I am proud to have this walkway dedicated in honor of a man who gave his time, talents and resources to the city of Rehoboth Beach.”

Several people spoke in remembrance of Elkins including Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Fay Jacobs, Murray Archibald and Commissioners Richard Byrne and Lisa Schlosser. The ceremony also featured music by the CAMP Rehoboth Chorus Ensemble. A reception at CAMP Rehoboth followed the dedication.