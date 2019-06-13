Slaughter Beach, Broadkill Beach and Lake Como tested above the standard for certain bacteria

Water quality advisories have been issued for Slaughter and Broadkill beaches in Sussex County and Lake Como in Smyrna.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's regular testing results were above the recreational water quality standard around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Increased rainfall can result in these indicator bacteria washing into the near shore waters.

Additional water quality samples will be taken and the advisory will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are within the recreational water limits. For more information go to http://apps.dnrec.state.de.us/RecWater/