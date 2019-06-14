The following stories are among today’s top news of central Illinois.

WIU President Jack Thomas announces resignation

MACOMB — Western Illinois University President Jack Thomas is to resign effective June 30, according to a statement released Friday.

Thomas announced his intentions during a WIU Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning in Macomb.

Thomas’ impending departure came days after the university’s Alumni Council called for the president to resign. Declining enrollment, funding shortfalls and the recent departures of senior leaders were among issues the council cited. Last week, Western Illinois University Foundation officials also called for Thomas’ departure. Brad Bainter, the foundation’s executive officer, was fired last month after he was asked to resign. Bainter had been with the university 35 years and also was its vice president for advancement and public services.

Check pjstar.com for more on this story.

Prison term for child sex offender

PEORIA — More than two decades in prison await a rural East Peoria man who was sentenced Thursday for sexually preying on a teenage girl over three years.

Levi Robertson, 38, received an 18-year term with his guilty plea to four counts of criminal sexual assault. He’ll serve that in addition to a 10-year sentence imposed last month in Woodford County for predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor in a case related to his Tazewell County charges. Robertson can expect release in about 23 years with good behavior and credit for time in custody since his arrest.

His Tazewell County charges involved a girl he victimized over three years, beginning when she was about 13 in 2015. He, allegedly, also preyed on a girl several years younger over that period, according to other Tazewell charges that were dismissed in a plea agreement. The crimes ended last August when a relative of the two girls contacted police. Robertson was arrested last December after police obtained and investigated a cellphone that contained sexually explicit text messages sent to the older victim.

Check pekintimes.com for more on this story.

Board backs higher chlorine levels in drinking water

SPRINGFIELD — New rules that double the state’s minimum chlorine levels in municipal water supplies and are hoped to reduce water-borne illnesses such as Legionnaires’ disease received approval recently from the Illinois Pollution Control Board.

If the rules are implemented later this year, Illinois would join states such as Kansas, Ohio, North Carolina and Oklahoma in requiring chlorine concentrations at or above 1 milligram of chlorine per liter of water. The current minimum requirement in Illinois is 0.5 milligrams.

Groups representing hundreds of public water systems statewide, including Springfield’s City Water, Light and Power, say there’s a lack of scientific evidence that higher chlorine levels will result in better public health.

Check pjstar.com for more on this story.

Man attempts suicide in Fulton County Jail

LEWISTOWN — A man being held at the Fulton County Jail attempted to kill himself early Friday, authorities said.

Justin L. Mowrar, 24, was in critical condition Friday morning to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, according to hospital spokeswoman Stacy Campbell. Mowrar was incarcerated on domestic-battery charges when jail staff discovered him attempting to commit suicide, an Illinois State Police news release stated. Staffers began to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, among other lifesaving techniques. Initially, Mowrar was transported to Graham Hospital in Canton. Subsequently, a helicopter transported Mowrar to St. Francis.

As of Friday, State Police were not releasing where Mowrar resides, according to Joseph Hutchins, the department’s chief public information officer. Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard contacted the State Police and asked it to investigate.

Check pjstar.com for more on this story.