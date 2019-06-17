18-year-old Benjamin Roscioli, of Horsham, Pennsylvania, and 18-year-old Andrew McPoyle of North Wales, Pennsylvania charged

Delaware State Police have charged two Pennsylvania men with multiple drug offenses after finding over 187 grams of marijuana.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, when a trooper stopped a black Mercedes Benz for speeding on South Dupont Highway, south of Fleatown Road in Ellendale. The Trooper made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, who were identified as 18-year-old Benjamin Roscioli, of Horsham, Pennsylvania, the driver, and 18-year-old Andrew McPoyle of North Wales, Pennsylvania, the front seat passenger. The trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found 187.5 grams of marijuana packaged in multiple plastic bags, 98 one-gram vials of liquid THC, an assortment of drug paraphernalia and $6,806 in suspected drug proceeds.

Roscioli and McPoyle were each charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roscioli was also cited for speeding.

Both were later released on $6,250 unsecured bail.