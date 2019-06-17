Delaware State Police have charged a Philadelphia man with weapons offenses after he was stopped for aggressive driving and then found to be in possession of a stolen handgun Saturday on Route 1 in Smyrna.

Delaware State Police have charged a Philadelphia man with weapons offenses after he was stopped for aggressive driving and then found to be in possession of a stolen handgun Saturday on Route 1 in Smyrna.

The arrest happened at about 10:50 p.m., on northbound Route 1 near exit 119 near the Smyrna Rest Area.

A trooper on routine patrol saw a Pontiac Grand Prix being driven in an aggressive manor. Police said the driver was determined to have been traveling at speeds topping out at 90 mph while changing lanes erratically and tailgating other vehicles.

The trooper was able to stop the vehicle without incident and then talked with the driver, Antonio F. Williams, 33, who was the only occupant.

During a consent search of the vehicle, the trooper found a loaded Taurus 357 handgun under the carpeting of the driver's floorboard.

A records check determined that the handgun had been stolen during a burglary in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Police also confirmed that Williams was a person prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction in Pennsylvania.

Williams was taken to Troop 9 in Odessa where he was charged with the following:

possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony,

possession of a firearm by a person prohibited,

possession of ammunition by a person prohibited,

carrying a concealed deadly weapon,

receiving a stolen firearm,

aggressive driving,

speeding,

improper lane change,

failure to signal,

following too closely.

Williams was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on a $28,700 bond while awaiting another court appearance.