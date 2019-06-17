29-year-old Glenn Merrill of Seaford and 33-year-old Matthew J. Davis of Bridgeville

Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects in connection with burglaries and thefts that occurred in the Seaford, Laurel and Georgetown areas.

Police began investigating a rash off residential burglaries and thefts from yards in May 2019. Through investigative measures, troopers identified two suspects, 29-year-old Glenn Merrill of Seaford and 33-year-old Matthew J. Davis of Bridgeville. It was learned that some of the property that was stolen by Merrill and Davis was taken to local pawn shops and scrap yards.

Davis was apprehend on June 13, 2019 on a separate warrant, as he is suspected in multiple other burglaries and thefts. Davis was additionally charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, seven counts of theft, eight counts of criminal trespass, two counts of falsifying business records, two counts of theft by false pretense, three counts of criminal mischief, conspiracy and selling stolen property. For these charges, he was given a $35,950 secured bond and remains committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.

Merrill was apprehended at his residence in the unit block of 25000 Palmetto Street, in Seaford, without incident on June 13. He was charged with second-degree burglary, felony theft, criminal mischief, conspiracy, theft by false pretense and falsifying business records. He was later released on $4,500 unsecured bond.