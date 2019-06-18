The New Castle County Division of Police is announcing another part of their ongoing Community Outreach Program, Cones With Cops at Woodside Farm Creamery, 1310 Little Baltimore Rd, Hockessin, on Thursday, June 20, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Cones for Cops is where the public can meet with the police in a friendly setting, meet and greet with officers, and ask questions about being a police officer.

Nikko, Mounted Patrol, Officers from Community Service, Recruiting and both Public Information Officers with be in attendance.

Rain date for the event is Friday, June 21