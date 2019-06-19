Beebe Home Care Services collected donations and recently presented the Milton Lions Club with a check for $2,058.

The club was formed to serve people who are less fortunate. There is a unified effort by the Lions Clubs to assist and support each other when a project is beyond the scope and ability of an individual club. They operate with all volunteers that are committed to a purpose. This organization also works from donations.

“The team at Beebe Home Care Services would like to extend our warmest thanks and appreciation for the Milton Lions Club and all Lions Clubs for their willingness to help those in need,” said Debbie Sheing. “Our therapy team has called on them often and they deserve to be recognized and receive donations so they can continue their meaningful work.”

Anyone interested in donating to the Club, can send donations can be sent to: Milton Lions Foundation, P.O. Box #256, Milton, Delaware, 19968.