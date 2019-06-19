The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition unveiled a new program, Young Survivors In Action, a support group that focuses on the issues and concerns facing younger women diagnosed with breast cancer.

The main goal of the program is to provide networking, support and education to young women diagnosed with breast cancer in their 20s, 30s and 40s and early 50s. Topics include nutrition and continuing to live life to the fullest.

The program is led by Amanda Perdue, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 28.

For more, visit debreastcancer.org/events or visit youngsurvivors.org and follow on Twitter and Facebook @deyoungsurvivors.