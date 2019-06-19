Delaware Hospice will hold the ninth annual Eleanor Soltner Memorial Golf Outing with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 at The Rookery North, 6152 S. Rehoboth Blvd., Milford.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by breakfast and the 9 a.m. tournament start. Lunch and a silent auction are set for 1 p.m.; and the awards reception for contests, including team putting, longest drive, ladies & men and closest to the pin, along with team prizes, is set for 1:30 p.m.

After the care Eleanor Soltner received from the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, her family and friends decided to organize a memorial golf outing. The Eleanor Soltner Memorial Golf Outing also honors the memory of Donna Jean Jackson, Esther O. Smith, the Passwater family, Don Tiedemann, Bob Graham, Gardner Shugart, Ray Beck, Joe Cavanaugh, Marian Marshall, Pop Bailey, Roy Brown, Tom Mathis, Jerry Ann McLamb and Diane Fung.

The event raises money and awareness of the Delaware Hospice Milford Center, which offers 24-hour acute care to hospice patients who require symptom management.

Registration is $100 per person, which includes greens fees, cart, light breakfast, refreshment cart, range balls and an awards reception with lunch. Silent auction items will be available. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For registration and more, visit delawarehospice.org/events or call 422-3501.