Rehoboth Beach will celebrate Independence Day with a firework display by Zambelli Fireworks at around 9:30 p.m. July 3.

The fireworks are launched from the beach south of Rehoboth Avenue. Depending on the weather, the fireworks may be launched any time after 8 p.m.

Local band The Funsters will perform at the Rehoboth Bandstand from 8 to 9:15 p.m. before the fireworks and again until 11 p.m. following the fireworks. For more, visit rehobothbandstand.com.

Guests are encouraged to use DART Park & Ride to travel into downtown. For route information, visit dartfirststate.com or call 226-2001.

In-town parking is available at the North Rehoboth Deauville Beach Lot — $5 fireworks parking will begin at 5 p.m. — and metered and non-metered fee permit parking spaces are located throughout town.

The Jolly Trolley will operate the daily Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach shuttle services, in full schedule, from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. The Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach fixed route will be from/to the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand and to/from South Dewey Beach at Dickinson Street, on the bay, including servicing the Dewey Beach stops along the ocean side of Highway One, in Dewey Beach. During and after the fireworks, in Rehoboth Beach, the Convention Center stop, Village by the Sea stop and the uptown Christian Street stop will be closed. Traffic delays are expected. For route information, visit jollytrolley.com or call 644-0400.

The Rehoboth Beach Bandstand will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 p.m. to midnight. Vehicles will not be able to cross Rehoboth Avenue at the circle beginning at 7 p.m. Rehoboth Avenue eastbound and Church Street from state Route 1 will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 8:30 p.m. Vehicles will have to enter Rehoboth Beach via State Road to Bayard Avenue. Traffic north of Rehoboth Avenue should exit Rehoboth Beach via Columbia Avenue and Rehoboth Avenue. Traffic south of Rehoboth Avenue should exit Rehoboth Beach via Bayard Avenue southbound (state Route 1 southbound traffic only) or via Hickman Street and Munson Street westbound to State Road to state Route 1 north- and southbound. Traffic signs will be posted. Residents in Henlopen Acres and North Shores and on Henlopen Avenue will access their residence via First Street beginning at 8:30 p.m. Only bus and resident traffic will be allowed on Henlopen Avenue beginning at 6 p.m. Only bus traffic will be allowed on Surf Avenue beginning at 6 p.m.

For more, visit cityofrehoboth.com.