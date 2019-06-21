Here are some fun First State events to dive into this weekend.

1. There will be two opportunities to witness the spirit of John Denver this weekend, courtesy of Ted Vigil.

The tribute artist has performed with Steve Weisberg, Denver’s lead guitar player from the ‘70s.

You and your friends can “Fly Away” with classic Denver tunes during sets at the Milton Theater, 110 Union St., Milton at 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday. COST $25 to $30. INFO pcade.com or 684-3038.

2. A prince’s journey to becoming extraordinary is accompanied by an infectious soundtrack in the musical “Pippin.”

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power.

The show’s soundtrack comes from four-time Grammy winner and three-time Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz.

“Pippin” and his quest for satisfaction will grace the theater stage at the Chapel Street Playhouse, 27 N. Chapel St., Newark at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday. COST $25 INFO chapelstreetplayers or 368-2248.

3. Today’s hits and yesterday’s jams are covered by the quintet Plead The 5th.

The band’s catalog includes danceable songs by Bruno Mars, Pink, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5, legendary artists like Patti Labelle and more.

Plead The 5th will turn up at the Fire & Ice Lounge of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino at 8:30 p.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO doverdowns.com or 674-4600.