25-year-old Juan Carlos Tovar Cruz gets 67 years

A Georgetown man has been sentenced to 67 years in prison for rape and murder.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2016, Delaware State Police responded to the 14000 block of Wilson Hill Road, in Georgetown, for a report of an assault. A 40-year-old female told police she had been brutally assaulted by a man to whom she had recently rented a room.

Juan Carlos Tovar Cruz, now 25, allegedly began assaulting the woman around 7 p.m. the day before, tying her to her bed with an electrical cord, cutting her about the legs, throat and hands with a kitchen knife, and raping her multiple times. When he untied her and left the bedroom, the victim ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Her 2-year-old daughter was present in the home during the assault. The victim was treated and released from an area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Found at the scene, in the driveway, was a deceased male, later identified as 30-year-old Ricardo Perez-Ramirez, of Georgetown. An autopsy determined his death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head. According to the Department of Justice, Perez-Ramirez was beaten with a hammer.

Police found documents in the tenant's bedroom identifying him as Tovar Cruz. He was taken into custody later that night in the Concord area of Seaford after police received a call about a suspicious person.

In January 2019, Tovar Cruz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree rape, second-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree assault. He was sentenced to 67 years in prison, followed by a year of home confinement and two years of probation.

Deputy Attorneys General Martin Cosgrove and Rebecca Anderson prosecuted the case and social worker Monserrat Matos assisted in the prosecution.