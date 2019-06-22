The boys will bring their "Problems" to The Woodlands on Saturday, June 22.

Los Angeles alt band Weathers will bring a sizzling forecast to The Woodlands when they play The Roost stage at Firefly on Saturday, June 22.

Weathers released the catchy new tune “Problems,” which is something we all have.

For those who may not be fans yet, describe your music in 10 words or less.

An emotional and rowdy experience complete with dancing.

How did you come up with your name?

We came up with a bunch of names, but Weathers was the one that resonated with us. But to be honest, we didn’t know why. But we figured maybe it was because we’ve all known each other for a long time and have seen each other grow up and change, like the weather.

Have you ever been to Delaware?

We have been there. Played Firefly a while ago and it was so fun. Some of us love the wide-open spaces, so the drive is also pretty nice.

What are some of the key sacrifices you've made to get to where you're at?

Not having a normal high-school experience was definitely a cost. Also many relationships with people had to be strained, and it’s very hard planning anything ahead of time. You miss out on lots of events with family and friends.

What's a question you wish more people would ask you?

We get asked lots of different questions, so the bases get covered pretty well. But maybe something like, “how does the music play alongside the image of the band?"