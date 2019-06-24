Bayhealth will offer the Safe Sitter program from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 15 at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, Conference Room 5000.1, 100 Wellness Way, Milford.

Safe Sitter is a medically accurate program that teaches boys and girls ages 12-15 how to handle emergencies when caring for children. Certified instructors teach safe and nurturing child care techniques, behavior management skills and appropriate responses to medical emergencies. Students will also learn CPR. To complete the course, students must pass a hands-on practical and written test. Each child receives a Safe Sitter manual and tote bag.

Registration is required; the class fee is $50.

For more, call 877-453-7107.