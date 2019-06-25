Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors saluted sales associates in the Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center for being the office leaders for the month of May.

Jeff Bollinger was recognized for listings and volume. Licensed since 1986, Bollinger is a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award. He is a 20-year resident of North Star.

Deena Dostillio was recognized for listings. Licensed since 1968, Dostillio is a recipient of the Leading Edge Award. She is a 58-year resident of Wilmington.

Dawn Wilson was recognized for units. Licensed since 2007, Wilson is a recipient of Honor Society. She is a 15-year resident of Hockessin.

Team Endrich, led by Michele and Earl Endrich, was recognized for listings, volume and units. Licensed since 1987, Michele Endrich resides in Landenberg. Licensed since 2007, Earl Endrich resides in Pike Creek. They are recipients of the Chairman’s Circle Award.

